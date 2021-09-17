D.M. Wenceslao & Associates Inc Chairman Delfin J. Wenceslao Jr. DMWAI's Official Website

MANILA - D.M. Wenceslao & Associates Inc's Chairman Delfin J. Wenceslao Jr has passed away, his family and company confirmed Friday.

"It is with great sadness that the board of directors and management of D.M. Wenceslao & Associates, Incorporated announce that today, it was informed of the death of its President and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Delfin J. Wenceslao, Jr," the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

No other details regarding his untimely passing were disclosed.

In a separate letter, his family said "he was a loving husband, a great dad and a doting lolo to all his apos. We will terribly miss his love, counsel and support."

"We respectfully ask everyone to give the family time to reflect and celebrate in private his wonderful life," the letter said.

Visits cannot be accommodated due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The family requested that memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to Katipunan ng mga Mamayan ng Bagong Filipinas Foundation Inc.

The 77-year old ranked 37th in the Forbes list of Philippines Richest in 2021 with an estimated net worth of $385 million.

D.M. Wenceslao is a listed company engaged in real estate, specifically in rentals, construction and sale of land and condominium units.

