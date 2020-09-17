How a hyperlocal information-sharing app can help keep your business afloat during COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has made so many people shift gears and start a new business while in quarantine. Some based it on their hobbies like cooking and baking, while others focused on what their potential customers need at present: face shields, face masks, alcohol, and grocery essentials. All entrepreneurs, however, have the same goal in mind: to keep their venture up and thriving.

In the midst of COVID-19 where health and safety protocols need to be followed, the Sharea mobile app can help make it a much lighter feat with its location mobility function. Here’s how:

One of the most common problems encountered in an e-commerce business is the late delivery of orders.

With Sharea’s bulletin board and its hyperlocal feature available in select Metro Manila areas such as Quezon City and Marikina City, you can check updates on your customer's location to ensure a hassle-free delivery. The bulletin board allows you to access verified information on different barangays that cover a myriad of categories namely 'alisto,' 'ganaps,' deals, health, jobs, and transport, including water or power interruptions, minor crimes, flooded streets, and more.

Its community wall's hyperlocal function allows you to monitor and get real time updates from people in your selected area. You can use this service to know if there are certain protocols in place. Any user can post updates or questions about their selected location real-time, as long as they are meeting the community guidelines set by the Sharea team. Apart from helping you avoid late deliveries, it also provides a platform for you to create a stronger connection with your target market as they voice out the things they are looking for in their community.

Completely aware of a business owner's need to avoid poor customer service at all times, Sharea also came up with a messaging feature where you can keep everything in check with your customers. By using this service, you can accommodate special requests and queries, make product return and refund easier, and ensure a smooth transaction. This way, you can earn customer loyalty and make your business stand out among its competitors amid the crisis.

Let the Sharea app help your business thrive in the time of COVID-19. Download it now.