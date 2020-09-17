EasyCall says offers tools to 'simplify', 'pivot' to work-from-home set up

MANILA - EasyCall Communications Philippines said it employs a suite of digital tools to help companies set up a simpler and safe work from home environment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the company said it can provide end-to-end digital solutions to cover cybersecurity, communications, data storage and management and standard office applications in packages fit for companies to "better create a safe WFH environment that enhances productivity, connectivity and safety."

Their services will help firms who are transitioning to the work-from-home set up due to the pandemic.

“We want to enable businesses and enterprises with the capability to continue working despite being in different places, and ensure that their technology needs are met,” said EasyCall general manager Paul Villena.

Managing cybersecurity at home is crucial to protect sensitive information, it said. EasyCall said it has strategic partners to ensure information remain safe.

EasyCall said its tools can also simplify complex phone networks and systems that do not fit in residential homes.

EasyCall is engaged in the contact center outsourcing business and information technology-related business. The company has 13 VSAT installations nationwide servicing remote areas as of 2019, according to data from the Philippine Stock Exchange.