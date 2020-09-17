Cebu Pacific refunds P2.4-billion worth of canceled bookings, vows to complete pending requests

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Thursday it has refunded over P2.4 billion in canceled bookings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and committed to complete the rest of pending requests.

Over P2.4 billion worth of cancelled flight bookings have been refunded, equivalent to 50 percent of the refund requests it has received, the airline said in a statement.

"We remain committed to our customers to complete pending refunds, and will update them once these have been processed. We are currently halfway through refund requests filed last April," it added.

"Our refund process then was originally not designed to handle this volume of requests, and this resulted in a backlog. We have since then revamped our procedures in order to address this," it added.

CEB Refund Update as of Sept 17, 2020: https://t.co/Mb6899Eaxs pic.twitter.com/aM2jfiSAeu — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) September 17, 2020

Due to the pandemic, Cebu Pacific is currently operating 10 percent of its pre-COVID network, it said.

Cebu Pacific said it would continue to enhance its processes to resolve pending refund requests.