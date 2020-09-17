Ayala-led Healthway to expand clinic network

MANILA - Ayala-owned health service provider Healthway on Wednesday said it will set up more branches in a bid to become the largest network of clinics in the Philippines.

Healthway said it is aiming to offer a broader set of quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare services, covering primary to multi-specialty care.

“These services will be delivered across three distinct clinic formats: Healthway Family Clinics for community-based primary care, Healthway Multi-Specialty Centers for mall-based specialty services and diagnostics, and Healthway Corporate Clinics for corporate clients,” the company said.

Healthway said it will have a network of 70 Healthway Family Clinics, 7 Healthway Multi-Specialty Centers, and 45 Healthway Corporate Clinics, located across the Greater Metro Manila Area.

“Our clinics play such a vital role in our ecosystem, serving as the first point of care for many of our patients, especially in this pandemic. With this expansion, we can truly be wherever our patients need us,” said AC Health President and CEO Paolo Borromeo.

Healthway said it has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by offering COVID-19 RT-PCR testing, home healthcare services, drive-thru lab testing, and outpatient chemotherapy infusion.

The clinic network has also offered vaccination programs and medicine delivery.