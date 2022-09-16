Seized from the suspect were over 500 pieces of Globe and TM SIM cards with verified GCash accounts. Photo from PNP-ACG. Handout

MANILA - A man from Caloocan City was caught selling Globe and TM SIM Cards with verified GCash accounts in an entrapment operation last Sept. 14, Globe Telecom said Friday.

In a statement, Globe said the man was busted for selling 556 pieces of SIM cards with verified GCash accounts.

The suspect buys SIM cards online at P350 and sells them for P600 per piece, the telco said. These accounts are being used by fraudsters who want to breach e-wallet limits for online gaming, among others, Globe said.

The arrest was made through the collaboration of Globe with the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation and the National Telecommunications Commission, it added.

“People who sell GCash-registered SIM cards enable criminality by being accessories to fraud. We will not relent in this campaign,” said GCash Chief Legal Officer Maricor Adriano.

The suspect is facing charges for the violation of Sec. 4 of the Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act which states that the misuse of devices is a cybercrime offense.



Meanwhile, GCash Chief Risk Officer Ingrid Berona assured the public that their funds and data remain "safe and secure."

Stakeholders, regulators and law enforcement officers are working together to curb the spread of SMS-linked spam, which has become more personalized.

