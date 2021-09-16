Photo from Facebook: @OfficialBrothersBurger

MANILA -- Australians can soon get a taste of Brothers Burger as the homegrown restaurant chain opens its first branch in the Land Down Under later this year.

Brothers Burger made the announcement in a Facebook post this week, saying its restaurant in Penrith, New South Wales is scheduled for a November 2021 opening.

"We're happy to announce that we are bringing your classic burger joint to Australia!" it said.

Brothers Burger, founded in 1999, is marketed as the first gourmet burger restaurant in the Philippines.

It later on expanded its menu to include hotdogs, chicken wings, quesadillas, and sweet treats, among others.