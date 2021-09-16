The storefront of IKEA Pasay City. Photo: IKEA Philippines' Official Facebook Page



MANILA— IKEA Philippines said Thursday it opened a pop-up display at the SM Mall of Asia to showcase its products ahead of the opening of its e-commerce and physical store later this year.

During its global IKEA Festival or its first online global home tour, IKEA Pasay City store manager Georg Platzer announced the opening of a pop-up located inside the SM Mall of Asia.

Although the pop-up won't sell items from the Swedish furniture maker, "you can get a lot of inspiration" from it, Platzer told reporters in a virtual briefing.

The pop-up, launched during Thursday's event, is part of the IKEA Festival, said IKEA Pasay City Deputy Store Manager Aileen Prodigalidad.

More details will be released about it soon, IKEA said.

"The pop-up is an inspiration. This is a showcase of life at home. We’re not going to be selling our products at the pop-up. When you go to MOA, it’s like you’re going inside a real home," Prodigalidad said.

Consumers are free to explore, sit and touch the items on display, she added.

IKEA Pasay City, set to open in the fourth quarter, is as big as 150 basketball courts with a 65,000 square meters floor area.

Two of its 5 floors will be for retail while the rest will be for its warehouse, a call center for its e-commerce operations, a restaurant and a markethall.

