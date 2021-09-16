Ongoing construction of the IKEA building in Pasay City on February 24, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— IKEA on Thursday said it would give consumers its "biggest global home tour yet" in what it called the "new kind of festival" ahead of its Philippine store opening slated this fourth quarter.

During the 24-hour IKEA Festival, IKEA will showcase artists, designers, DJs, chefs and many other talents from around the world who turned their homes, living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms and even backyards into "virtual stages" for performances, discussions and a sharing of their experience, it said in a statement.

The event, which can be accessed online and via live streams, will take place in over 100 homes on over 50 markets globally on Sept. 16, 2 p.m., Philippine time with no fee and no registration required, IKEA said.

“The home has never been more important than before. And with virtual connection now taking on a more prominent role in everyone’s life at home, we can open the door to many more lives around the world – exploring each other’s individuality and creativity at home,” IKEA Pasay City store manager Georg Platzer said.

“We are excited to open the doors of IKEA Festival, our biggest global home tour yet, as we bring people together around life at home in a new way, online, from Sweden to the Philippines to the rest of the world," he added.

Aside from performances, there are different rooms "reflecting what people say is most important to them in their homes today" such as family, friends and music, and discussions on current topics, IKEA news and others, the Swedish firm said.

"This is a new kind of experience IKEA wants to offer, celebrating, connecting and engaging around life at home," IKEA Marketing and Communication AB Managing Director Erika Intiso said.

Here's what to expect at the festival:

Home tours

"Intimate concerts" from homes or studios in DJ relays

Interior design and home makeover inspiration from homes globally

See how designers and current and former IKEA collaborators create their work in their own unique spaces

Watch cook-offs, challenges with healthy, planet-friendly and no-waste recipes

IKEA museum tour

During the festival, IKEA will also give a preview of the new IKEA gaming range, it said.

IKEA said it would also give a sneak peek into what's happening on its factory floor in Zbąszynek, Poland and its prototype shop in Älmhult, Sweden.

To "kick-off" the global event, IKEA Philippines said it put up a billboard along EDSA-Magallanes featuring a collage of over 1,000 Filipino families.

IKEA PH's billboard along EDSA. Handout

IKEA Pasay City, the Swedish brand's largest outlet in the world, is set to open "soon." Its e-commerce site, which recently allowed users to "add to shop list," will go live ahead of the physical store, Platzer earlier said.

