LIST: AirAsia releases updated schedule for domestic flights until Sept. 30

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said Wednesday it has updated its list of scheduled flights until Sept. 30 while gradually resuming key domestic routes as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Select flights are open for bookings through its website and mobile app, the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

List of available domestic flights as of September:

Z1 775/776/522 Manila - Cebu - Manila: Daily

Z2 613/614 Manila - Davao - Manila: Wednesdays and Fridays

Z2 309/310 Manila - Iloilo - Manila: Fridays

Z2 310 Iloilo - Manila: Sundays

Z2 322/323 Manila - Tacloban - Manila: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Z2 691/692 Manila - Cagayan de Oro - Manila: MWF and Sundays

Z2 426/427 Manila - Puerto Princesa - Manila: Fridays and Sundays

Z2 605/606 Manila - Bacolod - Manila: Wednesdays and Saturdays

Z2 480/481 Clark - Davao - Clark: Saturdays

Z2 521/522 Cebu - Davao - Cebu: Thursdays

Guests are encouraged to check travel restrictions in their local governments before travel as policies change frequently, the airline said.

AirAsia said it guaranteed "no flight cancellation" from Sept. 16 to 30 for all domestic flights except for cases not limited to heavy storm, government cancellation, national calamities and other safety reasons.

Refunds are available for passengers whose flights were cancelled during the MECQ. Other flexibility options are available for other select flights affected by COVID-19 restrictions.