Converge ICT to deploy Nokia's fiber solutions for broadband expansion in Mindanao

MANILA - Converge ICT would deploy Nokia's fiber solutions to bring ultra-broadband services to Mindanao, Nokia said Wednesday.

In a statement, Nokia said it would deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) solution which would expand Converge ICT's broadband network coverage to more than 300,000 homes and businesses in the region in the next 3 years.

The deployment uses fiber access nodes from Nokia, it said. The project will help future developments in connectivity and lay the foundation for providing affordable broadband in far-flung areas in the country, the company said.

Nokia's fiber solutions will enable the provider to deliver enhanced speed and better quality and to choose the fiber technology and deployment density that best suits their techno-economics, local regulations and service offering, among others, it said.

“Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started to increasingly use digital platforms to complete a number of day-to-day tasks for which they demand an agile broadband network. Our network infrastructure will allow us to provide best-in-class broadband network to our subscribers especially during unprecedented times like these," said Converge ICT founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy.

"We are confident that Nokia's fiber solutions will enable us to enhance the overall quality of our services," Uy added.

Converge ICT was one of the former contenders for the country's third telecommunications spot before backing out citing that conditions for its participation are "commercially unviable."