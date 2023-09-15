New Monetary Board member sworn in

Romeo Bernardo is sworn in as member of the Monetary Board. Handout

MANILA -- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona has sworn in Romeo Bernado as the newest member of the Monetary Board.

In a statement, the BSP said Bernardo was sworn in on Thursday, Sept. 14, which marks the start of his six-year term.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named Bernardo to the Monetary Board--along with National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon--earlier this month.

Bernardo joins Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Bruce Tolentino, and Anita Linda Aquino on the central bank's highest policymaking body.

Bernardo was Finance undersecretary from 1990 to 1996, and has worked at multilateral institutions like the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Asian Development Bank.

He has sat on the board of directors of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, Globe Telecom, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Monde Nissin, RFM Corporation, and other private firms.

He also became the vice chair of the Foundation for Economic Freedom.

Bernardo earned his Master of Arts in Development Economics from Williams College, Massachusetts. He graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Economics from the University of the Philippines.

RELATED STORY: