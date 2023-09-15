ANC screengrab.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Arrey Perez as the new president and chief executive officer of the Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC), Malacañang said on Friday.

He was also named member of CIAC's board of directors, along with Victor M. Manuel, Jr, the Presidential Communications Office said.

Before being appointed to his new post, Perez was the senior vice president of the corporate services group at the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) since 2021.

He had also served as BCDA's vice president for business development from February 2016 to March 2021.

Perez graduated from the St. Louis University in Baguio City with a degree in accountancy. In 2003, he finished his masters in public administration. He got his diploma in Urban and Regional Planning in 2016.