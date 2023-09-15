Hongqi bets on holiday spending to drive luxury car sales in PH

MANILA - China’s oldest luxury car brand Hongqi on Friday opened its first flagship dealership in Bonifacio Global City.

Its local distributor, EVOxTerra, said it aims to sell about 200 units in first year in the country as it banks on “ber months” shopping to drive growth.

“Hopefully as we enter the last quarter of the year, with the ‘ber’ months, people would be spending more, going out more, and hopefully buy more new cars,” EVOxTerra President Rashid Delgado said.

Vehicles sales in the country declined in August compared to the previous month, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Incorporated.

But Delgado believes Filipino consumers are “resilient” despite high interest rates and elevated inflation.

Delgado also acknowledged the “fierce competition” they have in the luxury car segment but he said they are ready to duke it out with the more familiar brands.

“We feel that the combination of its heritage, its technology, its features will offer a compelling alternative to the traditional European luxury brands that have been here for many years,” Delgado said.

Vice President and General Manager Bob Shaw said their wide price range sets them apart.

During the event, Hongqi Philippines unveiled two electric vehicles, the E-HS9 SUV and E-QM5 sedan, as well as two of its classic internal combustion engine sedans— the H5 and H9.

Shaw said H9 flagship sells for P8.8 million while it full EV sedan retails for a little over P1.7 million.

‘MOBILITY WITH A SENSE OF RESPONSIBILITY’

Delgado said Hongqi’s entrance into the Philippine market signifies EVOxTerra’s commitment to provide Filipinos with more environmentally conscious modes of mobility.

To support the rollout and adoption of electric vehicles in the country, Delgado said they also plan to put up more EV charging stations in and outside Metro Manila such as in Tagaytay, Baguio and La Union.

“We’re starting to set up chargers in various locations starting with condominiums where people live but also offices where people work, commercial establishments where people shop,” he said.

Delgado noted that they are also working on an app that would allow users to find the nearest EV charging station to them and facilitate their payment.

