DOE predicts 11th week of oil price hikes

Brace yourselves, Kapamilya. The Department of Energy is predicting another round of oil price increases next week, making it 11 straight weeks of pump price hikes.

"Mukhang makakaranas tayo ng increase sa susunod na linggo," Rodela Romero, DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Director, said, based on 4 straight days of oil trade.

Based on estimates, the pump prices could increase by as much as P1.15-1.35 per liter for gasoline, P1.80-P2.00 per liter for diesel and P1.70-P1.90 per liter for kerosene.

The DOE official said gasoline prices have risen by P9.85/liter after 9 weeks of price increases, diesel prices have gone up by P14.80/liter after 10 weeks, and kerosene prices have gone up P13.94/liter after 10 weeks of increases.

Saudi Arabia and Russia's extension of their voluntary output cuts as well as disruption in Libya's oil supply have led to a substantial deficit in world supply and put pressure on oil prices.

Romero noted the Philippines is importing nearly 100 percent of its oil supply needs. "Kung anoman 'yung nangyayari doon, tumaas, wala tayong control. Hindi sa walang ginagawa ang gobyerno, wala talaga tayong control," she said.