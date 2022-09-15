MANILA — Motor vehicle sales almost doubled in August 2022 compared to the same period last year, stakeholders said Thursday.

The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) reported that 30,185 units were sold in August compared to 15,847 same month last year.

At the opening of the 8th Philippine International Motor Show in Pasay, CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez said this is the first time they reached that 30,000-mark in over 2 years and is considered a pre-pandemic level.

"We are happy we see the recovery is already there and... hopefully at the end of the year, we will meet the target," Gutierrez said.

He said the months leading to Christmas are usually a good season for sales. The delivery of car parts is returning to normal, he added.

Philippine International Motor Show opens in Pasay. This is its first on site edition in 4 years. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Gutierrez is confident the motor show could help boost the automotive industry which in turn will beef up the economy. He sees the whole industry fully returning to pre-pandemic level by next year.

Several car companies are presenting their new models and technology.

"They (buyers) are looking for a more convenient and more friendly cars, the small cars, the entry level," revealed the CAMPI head.

The Philippine International Motor Show will be held until Sunday with many companies offering promos and discounts.

