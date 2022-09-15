MANILA - The Philippine Independent Power Producers Association, Inc. (PIPPA) President Atty. Anne Estorco Montelibano on Thursday said soaring electricity charges can be brought back down by implementing measures that will allow more power generators and investors to enter the market.

PIPPA said power costs can also be reduced by addressing transmission connection and congestion issues, fast-tracking transmission projects and resolving right-of-way issues.

Montelibano said the Cebu-Negros power interconnection limits the flow of power from Negros-Panay to Cebu and other parts of Visayas and Luzon, resulting in a 50 to 90 megawatt curtailment.

PIPPA also seeks the completion of the Cebu-Magdungo 230 kilovolt line, the Bataan transmission lines from Mariveles to New Hermosa, and New Hermosa to San Jose, and the Tuy Substation Project.

PIPPA also pushed for the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection project so other regions can tap into Mindanao's oversupply, thereby helping augment the demand in Luzon and Visayas.

The Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS), or the online system which allows the coordinated submission and processing of all required data and information for permits and certifications of new power generation, transmission, or distribution projects should also be maximized, Montelibano added.

"Doing so will accelerate the permitting timeline," she said.

PIPPA also sought to make financing easier for would-be power generators. Montelibano said the secondary price cap should be removed, and government incentives should be given to power generators.

PIPPA is also meeting with the Bureau of Customs to discuss the price of coal from Indonesia.

"With the increasing prices of electricity due to high fuel costs, the generators are again faced with an issue which will impact its generation rates. Prices of coal should consider calorific values, commercial arrangements, and should not be fixed with the value of the higher calorific value of coal," Montelibano said.

RELATED STORY: