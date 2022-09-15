A pickup truck with a tent and camping gear on display at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on September 15, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - Amid shiny new SUVs and sedans, a pickup truck with a camping tent mounted on top also drew lots of motoring enthusiasts at the sidelines of the Philippine International Motor Show on Thursday.

A representative of Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer Foton said they thought of doing a car camping display at the event to show that pickup trucks can also be used for outdoor adventures like camping.

“So, di ba nga pag we go out of town, lalo na ngayon, naging trend na yung we’ll just go to somewhere outdoors,” said Alvin Silverio of Foton, Quezon Avenue.

Silverio said they noticed that many pickup truck owners put up tents on their vehicles when they venture to mountains and beaches.

A pickup truck with a tent and camping gear on display at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on September 15, 2022. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News A pickup truck with a tent and camping gear on display at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on September 15, 2022. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News A display attendant shows how to mount a tent on a pickup truck at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on September 15, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

“That’s why ito yung fino-focus namin sa marketing, and why we showcased it here.”

Car camping vendor Carryboy said sales of car camping gear went up in the Philippines after the lockdowns imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nag-doble ang orders natin,” said Mark Ignacio, OIC for marketing of Carryboy Philippines.

Ignacio said their car camping tents cost between P55,000 to P85,000 each.

Despite the relatively high price compared to standard outdoor tents, Carryboy said they sell around 3 tents a week.

The auto show will run from Sept. 15 to 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

