MANILA - The National Telecommunications Commission is ordering mobile phone manufacturers, distributors and dealers to educate users about the spam blocking capabilities of devices to combat SMS scams.

In a statement, the NTC said it issued Memorandum Order No. 006-09-2022 focused on mobile phone solutions as personalized text scams continue to proliferate.

Under the memo, phone makers and sellers must provide directions for their users on how to block texts from mobile numbers not in their contact lists and how to create a spam folder in their inbox.

"These directions shall be disseminated through the manufacturer's websites and social media accounts," the regulator said.

A leaflet or insert shall also be included in new mobile devices with instructions on how to use blocking spam features in new phones, it added.

Posters in physical stores containing information on text blocking, spam folder and other features must be put up in stores, the NTC said.

Officials of the NTC met with representatives of mobile phone manufacturers on Sept. 13, the agency said, adding that sellers were given 15 days from the issuance to comply with the memo.

The NTC said the memo would now be part of the requirement for the approval or acceptance of permits for customer premises equipment especially for mobile phone products filed before the Commission.

The regulator earlier ordered telco operators to block or deactivate links or QR codes that lead to malicious sites.

Fraudsters are using SMS to lure consumers to willingly give out personal information, which can then be used to access their accounts.

Telcos, meanwhile, said they have been blocking spam texts, numbers, and URLs in a bid to curb the spread of SMS-linked illegal activities.

PLDT Inc and Smart Communications have been blocking smishing links even before the NTC ordered was issued, PLDT and Smart First Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer Angel Redoble told Teleradyo.

Stakeholders and several lawmakers have agreed that passing the SIM Card Registration bill would help curb SMS scams.

The measure, which is seeking the mandatory registration of SIM card numbers using valid IDs, was approved by the House of Representatives on Sept. 14.

But Redoble warned that scammers could also transfer to other messaging service that do not need SIM cards once the bill is enacted into law.