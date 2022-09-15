MANILA — Cash remittances coursed through banks grew by 2.3 percent to $2.92 billion in July, according to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released Thursday.

The total is higher than the $2.85 billion in the same month last year, the BSP said in a statement.

"The expansion in cash remittances in July 2022 was due to the growth in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers," the BSP said.

In the January to July period, cash remittances reached $18.26 billion, higher by 2.8 percent compared to the $17.77 billion in the same comparable period, data showed.

Remittances from the US, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Qatar contributed largely to the increase during the first 7 months of the year, the central bank said.

Meanwhile, personal remittances amounted to $3.24 billion in July, also up by 2.3 percent compared to the same month last year, BSP data showed.

This brought the total personal remittances for the first 7 months to $20.3 billion, which is 2.7 percent higher year-on-year, it added.

Some economist have said that the seasonal increase in remittances could provide support for the weakening peso against the US dollar during the last quarter of the year.

The peso weakened to its all time low of P57.18 against the greenback on Sept. 8.

RELATED VIDEO: