Select BPI services unavailable on Sept. 18 to 19 due to system maintenance

The BPI Mobile App.

MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) said select services would be temporarily unavailable from Sept. 18 to 19 due to a scheduled system maintenance.

The system maintenance will be from 10 p.m. of Sept. 18 (Friday) to 11:59 p.m. of Sept. 19 (Saturday), the bank said in an advisory.

During the schedule, online banking, mobile app, BizLink platform, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash accept machines (CAMs), debit services and branch banking (Sept. 19 to 20) will not be accessible, it said.

— BPI (@TalktoBPI) September 9, 2020

Credit card and prepaid card services will remain available, BPI said.

"We encourage you to do your weekend transactions such as bills and loans payments, funds transfers, CAM deposits, and ATM withdrawals ahead of our scheduled systems maintenance," the bank earlier said.

BPI is the country's 4th largest bank in terms of assets as of March 31, 2020, according to the data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.