MANILA — The Philippines is projected to take over China as world’s top rice importer, according to the latest report of the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA estimated that the Philippines’ rice imports will hit 3.9 million metric tons for trade year 2022-2023, while China’s rice import volume is seen to decline to 3.5 million metric tons from 6.1 million metric tons last trade year.

The USDA observed a delay in the Philippines’ purchases this year, as it awaits lower prices. The country is expected to continue being the top rice importer next year, with a projected import volume of 3.8 million metric tons.

The Federation of Free Farmers attributes this to the country’s increasing rice demand, which are not met by local production.

“Sa analysis namin, before RTL, we were importing about 10% of our requirement. Last year, it was already at 21% of our requirement in one year. Because we are becoming more reliant on imports, we will have to be more subjected to the price movements in the international market. Tulad ngayon, tumataas ang international market, nagmamahal ang imports,” FFF’s Raul Montemayor said.

“Ang implication noon, the government programs are not succeeding in improving local production,” he added.

Group Bantay Bigas believes the growing rice import volume is a result of the government’s failure to improve local rice production.

“Dapat sinisingil si Marcos Jr. sa pagpasimuno sa pagiging world's top rice importer ng Pilipinas at patuloy na pagpatay sa lokal na industriya ng palay at bigas. Simula nang maupo siya sa puder, bukambibig niya ang importasyon at pagmamakaawa sa ibang bansa ng imported rice samantalang kaya namang i-prodyus dito sa atin,” Bantay Bigas Spokesperson Cathy Estavillo said in a text statement.

"Malaking krimen ito ni Marcos Jr. sa mamamayang Pilipino dahil sa kapabayaan na paunlarin ang lokal na industriya ng palay at bigas at walang kumprehensibong plano sa pagsusulong ng national food security at self-sufficiency ng bansa," she said.

But Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian disputed USDA’s projection, saying the DA expects to import much less than the figures cited in the report for this year and the next, with intensified efforts to produce more rice locally.

“We expect to import much less than USDA … projected in 2023. This indicates that the volume we imported in 2022 was much more than the deficit. We also expect that with the intensified efforts to produce more rice locally, we will import less than the projected 3.8 MMT in 2024,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also heads the agriculture department, admitted on Wednesday that the Philippines cannot be dependent on rice imports, adding that local production should be developed.

“This is a lesson I immediately learned, we cannot now continue to depend on importation which is what has happened in the Philippines. In the past years, it became the easy way out. just import more, import more rice, import more corn. The pandemic showed us that this was not a wise choice and so we have continued to develop our agriculture sector and the aspiration once again is we are able to provide sufficient supply of food at prices that people can afford,” he said.

"We are not there yet but we have made many important steps to start that. We're trying to.:

Amid proposals to reduce rice import tariffs in hopes it would bring down the price of imported rice, farmers groups expressed their opposition and called for deliberateness in deciding on the matter.

“Kung ibaba mo ang tariff mo, wala naman assurance na ibababa ng importer ang presyo ng bigas, dahil wala namang cap ‘yung presyo nila,” Samahang Industriya ng Agricultura’s (SINAG) Rosendo So said.

“Karamihan ng mga inaangkat nating bigas ay yung mamahaling grado… that is sold to well of consumers. So if we bring down the tariff for those kinds of rice, hindi makikinabang ang mahihirap… Panalo na naman diyan yung importer saka trader, and the government loses tariff collections.,” Montemayor added.

The distribution of subsidies to rice retailers continues with nearly 200 recipients in Manila on Thursday, and less than a hundred in Malabon. Some rice retailers said the P15,000 subsidy is not enough to cover their losses from the enforcement of price cap on rice, but they are still grateful for the assistance.

The local governments of Manila and Malabon are studying the possibility of augmenting the national government’s subsidy if the period for the price cap drags longer.

