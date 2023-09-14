Paul Burton, General Manager of IBM Asia Pacific welcomes delegates to IBM’s annual flagship Think 2023 conference in Singapore. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

SINGAPORE - IBM officials said the company is ready to cooperate with other firms that offer competing AI solutions even as it pushes its own artificial intelligence platform.

During an event in Singapore, the tech giant drew attention to its watsonx AI platform, which the company said has been in existence and development for several years even before the AI boom came with the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

IBM officials said the company is ready to deploy its AI to work with similar technologies from other companies to better serve its clients.

“One of the things and philosophy that comes down from our CEO Arvind Krishna is that we find ourselves fully competing and cooperating at the same time,” said Charu Mahajan, Partner and Asia Pacific Leader of IBM Strategic Partnerships.

Mahajan pointed IBM is already working with other companies and vendors to serve clients.

The company pointed out that unlike ChatGPT, and services like Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Duet, IBM’s watsonx is firmly focused on enterprise customers and not consumers.

Among the partners that IBM identified is Microsoft, which offers its own AI platform, and Salesforce and SAP Solutions.

For enterprises, IBM said it will introduce ‘Granite’ to support natural language processing tasks, such as summarization, content generation and insight extraction.

IBM also said AI is at an “inflection” point and that many companies are looking to deploy AI to get an advantage over their competitors.

Over 80 percent of enterprises are working with or are planning to adopt generative AI.

The tech firm said that based on its study “75 percent of CEOs believe the organization with the most advanced generative AI wins.”

“Already, 43 percent of CEOs are using generative AI to inform strategic decisions.”

The IBM study also showed that while 69 percent of CEOs see broad benefits of generative AI for their organization, only 29 percent of their executive teams feel they have the in-house expertise to adopt generative AI.

In a report released earlier this year, Goldman Sachs Research said generative AI could drive a 7 percent or almost $7 trillion increase in global GDP and lift productivity growth by 1.5 percentage points over a 10-year period.

But Goldman Sachs analysts also said generative AI may impact, if not eliminate, some 300 million jobs.