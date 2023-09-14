Teachers assist students at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on the first day of classes on August 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released P11.6 billion for the 2021 performance-based bonus of 920,073 employees of public schools nationwide.

In a statement, the DBM said the Department of Education submitted their final evaluation and assessment documents to the DBM from April to August 2023.

"This could be attributed to the strikingly high number of eligible personnel at around 900,000 employees in the DepEd, and the voluminous documents being submitted for the purpose," the DBM said.

Meanwhile, the DBM said they returned the documentary requirements for the bonuses of non-teaching personnel due to discrepancies like duplicate entries, incorrect information., and some of them not being listed under the DepEd’s Personnel Services Itemization and Plantilla of Personnel.

The DBM said these documents will be processed once these have been revalidated.

