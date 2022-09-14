MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on second reading a bill seeking the mandatory registration of SIM cards, amid the proliferation of personalized text scams.

Under House Bill No. 14, every public telecommunications entity (PTE) or direct seller shall require the end-user of a SIM card to present a valid identification document with a photo, and require them to sign a control-numbered registration form.

Among the information to be registered are full name, date of birth, gender, and address. Government-issued IDs with photos will be considered valid identification.

The registration form shall include an attestation by the end-user that the person appearing before the direct seller is the same person, who accomplished and signed the registration form, and that the identification documents presented are valid and correct.

Failure of an end-user to comply with the requirements under this section shall be a ground for refusal to sell or issue a SIM card.

Once the bill is enacted, existing mobile phone subscribers using prepaid SIM cards will also be required to register with their respective telcos within 180 days from effectivity.

"Anonymity involved in prepaid SIM cards constitutes a major threat to our law enforcement. Banking and financial frauds, kidnapping, sexual exploitation of children, cyber theft, and other similar crimes have been reported, but remain unsolved due to the untraceable nature of disposable prepaid SIM cards," the bill’s sponsor, Navotas City Rep. Tobias Tiangco, said.

"This act is not going to be a silver bullet against the ongoing scams that have proliferated in the last few months, however, this representation is confident that this will serve as a deterrent against unscrupulous people victimizing our fellow countrymen," fellow sponsor, Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos, added.

Makabayan bloc lawmakers raised concerns that the bill might affect people’s privacy.

"Puwede itong maging Pandora's box para sa encroachment ng privacy ng ating mga kababayan," Kabataan Party List Rep. Raoul Manuel said.

(This can open Pandora's box of encroachment on people's privacy.)

But Tiangco said the measure includes safeguards against data disclosure.

According to a provision, any information in the SIM card registration shall be treated as absolutely confidential, unless access to information has been granted upon written consent of the subscriber.

But the bill requires a PTE to disclose the full name and address contained in the sim card registration, upon a duly issued subpoena, court order, or written request from a law enforcement agency in relation to an ongoing investigation.

"OK lang ‘yung subpoena or court order kasi may probable cause. But this inaakusahan mo pa lang, kailangan nang i-disclose ang information. Kung may gawa-gawang kaso, trumped up charges, they can do that," Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas pointed out.

(Subpoena or court order is fine because there is probable cause. In this case, a person has only been accused but they are already compelled to disclose information. If there are fabricated cases, trumped up charges, they can do that.)

In case of loss of a SIM card, the subscriber must notify the public telecommunications entity within 48 hours.

The bill proposes a maximum fine of P300,000 for the first offense, P500,000 for the second offense, and up to P1,000,000 per offense for third and subsequent violations, should a public telecommunications entity fail to comply with the provisions of the bill.

For direct sellers, proposed fines range from P5,000 to P50,000 and suspension of operations.

If the offense is committed by an officer or employee of an implementing agency, they may be suspended or dismissed from service.

Their fine will be determined by the court, without prejudice to the filing of an appropriate criminal, civil and administrative case.

The House Representatives is expected to vote on the bill on the third and final reading next week.

A similar bill was vetoed earlier this year by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

