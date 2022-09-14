A construction worker on top of an unfinished building in Makati on Aug. 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Public-private partnerships under the new administration will be balanced and transparent to ensure that projects will contribute to post-pandemic growth and recovery, an official of the National Economic and Development Authority said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his economic team have expressed intent to source fundings from PPPs due to the country's tight fiscal space.

The government is urging the public and stakeholders to take part in the consultation to strengthen the implementing rules for these kinds of projects, NEDA Undersecretary for the Investment Programming Group Joseph Capuno said.

“We encourage everyone to actively participate in this activity with the utmost consideration of transparency and emphasis on ensuring that PPP projects undertaken by the government would lead to better and more affordable services for the Filipino people,” Capuno said during the Public Consultation on the Proposed Amendments to the 2022 Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Amended Build-Operate-Transfer.

He said PPPs are a crucial mode of financing in infrastructure projects in energy, transportation and logistics, information technology, and water.

“It is our belief that putting in place the right policies, institutional frameworks, and regulations to strengthen competition and transparency in the PPPs from the development up to the implementation stages would significantly contribute to our post-pandemic economic transformation,” Capuno said.

Some proposals for the amendments of the IRR were based on the March 2022 public consultation, including the clarification of "ambiguous provisions" that could delay projects, NEDA said.

Marcos earlier said he would finish infrastructure projects that are beyond shovel-ready. He said infrastructure development is "a very high priority" in driving growth and employment.

