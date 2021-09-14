Malampaya gas field: Handout photo

MANILA - First Gen Corp. said the operator of the Malampaya gas field released an advisory that it will resume supplying natural gas to the Lopez-led energy company’s power plants.

The clean energy firm said on Tuesday that with the resumption of gas supplies, it is “hopeful” that its plants can all return to gas-fired operation soon.

First Gen confirmed that its power plants had to switch to other fuels over the weekend after Malampaya switched off its gas supply.

“First Gen confirms that SC38 [Service Contract No. 38 - the Malampaya gas field operator] fully interrupted Malampaya gas supply to the First Gen Clean Energy Complex (FGCEC) in Batangas this weekend and, as a result, the Santa Rita and San Lorenzo plants have been operating using condensate as fuel while Avion has been using diesel,” the company said in a disclosure to the stock market.

San Gabriel power plant had to shut down because it lacks dual-fuel capability, First Gen said.

The company made the disclosure following a report from Manila Bulletin on Sept. 13.

The report said that Malampaya conducted maintenance over the weekend which affected gas supply delivery to First Gen.

