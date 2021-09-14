MANILA - Four Philippine companies were recognized for their communication programs and skills at the 2021 Silver Quill Awards by the prestigious International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Asia Pacific.

Ayala Group of Companies won an Award of Excellence in the COVID-19 response and recovery management communication category for its “Stronger Together: How the Ayala Group Helped Filipinos Cope with the Pandemic” campaign.

Media Wise Communications, Inc./Muse Books received an Award of Excellence in the Publications category for its book “FINEX 50 Leading on to Wider Frontiers.”

Megaworld Foundation, Inc. was honored with an Award of Excellence in the social media category for its “Mega Summer Ventures #RoamFromHome” campaign.

Union Bank of the Philippines earned an Award of Excellence in the corporate social responsibility category for its “Heroes 2021: A CSR Campaign in the Time of Pandemic” campaign.

The 2021 Silver Quill Awards honored a total of 32 entries by business communication professionals in Australia, India, New Zealand, and the Philippines for demonstrating strategic acumen, innovative thinking, and creative skills that deliver important results and significant outcomes.

The winning entries, which were entered in the 2021 Gold Quill Awards, meet the IABC’s 7-Point Global Scale of Excellence as evaluated against a stringent set of rubrics by seasoned communication professionals from around the world.

Each winner will receive a 2021 Silver Quill Award certificate.