Philippine Airlines offers mid-September seat sale for as low as P688

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said Monday it would offer one-way domestic air fares for as low as P688 and international round trip tickets for $99 (P4,800) for its mid-September seat sale.

Promotional fares are available from Sept. 14 to 20 for travel period from Nov. 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021, the flag carrier said in a statement.

"With this latest offering from Philippine Airlines, we hope to stimulate demand and boost travel during the 4th quarter of this year and first half of 2021. As we look forward to a more promising outlook for the industry in 2021, we will continue to carry out similar initiatives," said PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna.

The flag carrier added its initiative aligns with national efforts to support the livelihood of Filipino businesses and communities as the economy is gradually reopened, while always ensuring strict safeguards to protect the health of all travelers.

Passengers are entitled to free rebooking on the same booking class 7 days prior to departure, the airline said.

To protect passengers and staff, PAL said its safety protocols include the use of personal protective equipment for flight crew, intensified disinfection and the use of HEPA filters to clean cabin air of viruses and bacteria, among others.

Global planemaker Airbus earlier said the risk of COVID-19 infection in an aircraft was "very low."