PH economy team urges Dubai firms to invest in Mindanao's infra, energy sectors

MANILA - The Philippine economic team on Tuesday highlighted opportunities for investments in Mindanao, particularly in the infrastructure and energy sector during the Philippine Economic Briefing in Dubai.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan encouraged businessmen in the Middle East to invest in the government’s priority programs in Mindanao which he called a “rising agricultural and industrial powerhouse.”

“The Marcos administration is committed to prioritizing infrastructure development in the Southern Philippines, the Mindanao Region, one of the country's most promising regions, because of its significantly untapped potential for various growth drivers especially in agriculture, agro-processing and mining,” Balisacan said.

Opportunities include public-private partnerships for 79 infrastructure flagship projects worth $45.9 billion dollars in Mindanao alone, officials said.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno also took the opportunity to introduce the Maharlika Investment Fund to potential investors, promising “high rates of return” from projects it will fund including infrastructure flagship projects.



“These projects offer high rates of return and significant socio-economic impact.The fund aims to attract the participation of local and foreign capital, large global global funds, global financial institutions multilateral partners in other sovereign wealth funds to make direct equity investments in the Philippine ventures and projects,” Diokno said.

Diokno also highlighted renewable energy projects in the Philippines. The Philippines recently liberalized its rules to allow foreign ownership in this sector.

He said $104 billion worth of investment is needed to achieve the government's goal of raising renewable share in to total generation mix to 35 percent by 2024.

“We want to transition from the dirty source of energy to cleaner source of energy. We need a lot of investment and we have opened up that area so you can invest in solar, wind, tidal. Those are critical. Plus, a growing economy needs a lot of power,” Diokno said.

TAX-FREE BONDS TO OFWS

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Treasury is looking to offer retail dollar bonds to Overseas Filipino Workers by the end of September, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said.

De Leon said that the offering is an opportunity for OFWs to invest.

“Part of our financing for this year is to reach out and make our government securities available to our Overseas Filipinos. So we are now going to issue our second leg of our retail dollar bonds. We’ve been issuing the fixed income Peso bonds, so this time around, to cater to our overseas Filipinos,” she said.

To encourage investments, retail dollar bonds availed by OFWs will be exempted from the 20 percent withholding tax.

The RDB will have a tenor of five years.

For Diokno, investing in retail dollar bonds will be beneficial for its investors and the government.

“If you have young kids who you will send to school at some point in the future, five years from now, that’s a good investment. So we are going to float this kind of money so that our Overseas Filipino workers can invest and the money we can use for infrastructure, and so they will be helping themselves. And they will be helping the country buildings infrastructure,” Diokno said.



The Philippine economic team is set to hold financial literacy campaigns to OFWs in Dubai to promote the retail dollar bonds.

Hundreds of thousands of OFWs are employed in the United Arab Emirates, making it the second largest employer of Filipino workers abroad.

RELATED VIDEO