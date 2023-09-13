P70-million Roxas Boulevard Promenade deal inked

FILE PHOTO - Men continue to work on the rehabilitation project of Manila Bay on June 19, 2021. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) say that they have started erecting mature coconut palm trees at the baywalk along Roxas Boulevard to compliment the beach look of the project. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The government is set to spend P70 million to construct an 800-meter linear park along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City, a move which officials say is crucial to have a “greener, more vibrant and interconnected metropolis.”

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) on Wednesday signed an agreement to build the Roxas Boulevard Promenade, which will stretch from EDSA Extension to Libertad Extension.

“Ito yung nakita namin na available na space na puwedeng idevelop na malaki at malaki ang impact din dahil mahaba at maluwag ang area,” said Romando Artes, acting chairman of the MMDA.

“It’s just a canal na naka-enclose so wala ka naman puwedeng itayo na mataas diyan na structure. Kaya tayo ay nakipagusap… para instead na ganiyan lang siya, konkreto, ay malagyan natin ng amenities para magamit ng ating mga kababayan as park,” he said.

The Roxas Boulevard Promenade will have bike and jogging paths, a pet park and a football pitch, Artes said.

“It’s not just about creating a park. It is creating a space where families can bond, advocate fitness, a place for leisure and a place to breathe,” he said.

The Roxas Boulevard Promenade’s construction is expected to be completed in time for Christmas, he said.

While the construction fund will be sourced from the MMDA’s budget, its upkeep and maintenance will have to be shared with the local government of Pasay, he said.

Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano welcomed the development, saying it “will surely become the backdrop of the setting of new core memories of our people.”

“We urge everyone to take part in this well-meaning advocacy. It is about furthering the well-being of our people while taking care of our earth as the same time,” she said.

“Tutulong ang Pasay LGU sa pag me-maintain, pagaalaga, pagpapaganda pa lalo ng Roxas Boulevard Promenade,” she added.

The MMDA is in talks with the Parañaque City government and the PRA to extend the Promenade until NIA Road, Artes said.

The agency is also looking to develop parks in Manila, Pasig, and Taguig in the coming months, he said.