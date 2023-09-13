DTI assures eligible rice retailers of cash aid despite issues

Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Agriculture and the local government of San Juan distribute cash aids to rice retailers affected by EO 39, or the rice price ceiling, at the Agora Market on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The distribution of cash subsidies for retailers affected by rice price ceiling continued in many cities in Metro Manila on Wednesday.

In Marikina City, at least 300 rice retailers lined up for aid in their Civic Center in Barangay Concepcion Dos.

However, some fear they may not get their share due to errors in verification such as wrong names during the validation process.

"Medyo malungkot kasi maaga pa kami pumila dito eh, ganon pala mangyayari. Kailangang kailangan para makabawi kahit kaunti," said retailer Elmer Acepcion.

But the Department of Trade and Industry assured retailers that minor errors in the database can be easily corrected.

"Rest assured po na typographical error, clerical error, can easily be rectified, maning-mani po sa DSWD at DTI, tiyaga lang po at konting pasensya," said DTI Director Fhilip Sawali.

Retailers who will not make it on payout day will be notified by the DTI for the next schedule, he said.

Meanwhile, Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo, who was also present during the distribution, said that more measures should be implemented alongside the price ceiling, as it will not be effective on its own.

"Hindi siya effective na paraan ng pagbaba ng presyo sa pangmatagalan, kailangan siya sabayan ng ibang measures, kasi on its own, hindi siya effective as a long term solution," Quimbo said.

Quimbo is pushing for an emergency rice response law, which includes reducing rice import tariff if necessary.

