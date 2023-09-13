The Agus River Basin is one of the three major river basins in the Philippines whose flood protection infrastructure will be upgraded under a new ADB loan. Handout

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday said it approved a $303 million loan to upgrade and construct flood protection infrastructure in 3 major river basins in the Philippines.

In a statement, the ADB said the loan would cover anti-flood infrastructure for the Abra River basin in Luzon, and the Ranao/Agus and Tagum–Libuganon river basins in Mindanao.

"The infrastructure takes into account future climate change impacts, and incorporates nature-based solutions such as restoring and reconnecting old river channels for natural drainage and reinforcing riverbanks with mangroves and vegetation planting," the multilateral lender said.

ADB Senior Water Resources Specialist Junko Sagara noted that the three river basins were highly vulnerable to climate-related hazards. He said the project would lessen the risks and improve livelihood opportunities for 22 local government units and about 150 barangays.

The project will also help communities update their climate and disaster risk assessments and integrate flood risk management in local development plans.

Residents will be trained in managing flood risks, the ADB added.

In a study published in 2019, the Philippines topped the list of countries most susceptible to hazards brought about by climate change.

