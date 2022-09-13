MANILA - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday said it may recommend removing 93,600 people from the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)this year.

Of the 4Ps’ 1.3 million beneficiaries, 187,000 have already been removed, DSWD spokesperson Asec. Rommel Lopez told state television PTV.

“Nasa 1 million beneficiaries pa o 22 percent ang under validation… Nasa 93,600 yung puwede nating irekomenda na matanggal sa programa sapagkat sila ay non-poor na,” he said.

He said the slots that will be vacated may be given to those on the agency's waiting list.

There are also 24,000 beneficiaries who have voluntarily exited the program, he said.

Among the reasons for delisting are natural attrition or when the child who used to receive the government cash aid has already grown into an adult, or when the family has already risen out of poverty, the spokesperson said.

Other reasons for delisting are the non-compliance of a beneficiary to the program’s standards and requirements, as well as the removal of beneficiaries who have been in the program for more than 7 years, he said.

DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo earlier said that he also hopes to delist those who are also recipients of other aid programs, such as the Sustainable Livelihood Program and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS).

The DSWD has been purging its beneficiaries list to streamline its operations to cover other Filipinos who have yet to be included in government assistance programs.

