MANILA - AirAsia on Tuesday said it welcomes the government’s decision to make face masks optional in outdoor settings as this will help spur leisure travel in the “ber” months.

However, the airline also said it will continue to require face masks in all of its flights for safety reasons.

Malacañang on Monday said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr signed an Executive Order that people will no longer be required to wear face masks in open areas with good ventilation.

"The signing of EO No. 3 is very timely since we are expecting more guests both foreign and local during ‘Ber’ months. People can now enjoy fresh air outdoors and feel a sense of normalcy in our day to day lives," said

AirAsia spokesperson Steve Dailisan,

However, AirAsia said its passengers still need to wear face masks as this is still required in all public transportation, especially in enclosed spaces such as airports and airplanes.

"Our multi-layered approach to safety -- composed of the full vaccination of our crew, the presence of High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filters in our aircraft, contactless solutions available on the AirAsia Super App, and implementation of standard safety guidelines -- has been proven effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19," Dailisan added.

Airline revenues rebounded this year after suffering for nearly 2 years because of strict lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

RELATED VIDEO