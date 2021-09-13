Meralco linemen coming from Manila work on electrical lines as they help in restoring power in Catanduanes province, days after multiple typhoons devastated the province, November 13, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Manila Electric Co on Monday said it was eyeing to build a new and modern substation facility in the country's capital Manila.

The facility will serve the increasing demand in the city, Meralco said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Meralco was confirming a news report released by Manila Standard.

"We would like to confirm the statements attributed to our Mr. Ronnie L. Aperocho, Senior Vice President and Head of Networks in the said news article that the company intends to construct a new modern substation facility to serve the increasing demand of the City of Manila," the statement said.

The facility will replace the 66-year old Tegen substation after the distributor won the bid for the Paco-Manila property of Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp in Isla de Provisor, Manila, it said.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, the distributor assured consumers that disconnection would be suspended in areas under granular lockdown starting Sept. 16.

The government is set to implement a new quarantine classification system starting Sept. 16, which aims to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while also allowing economic activities.

RELATED VIDEO: