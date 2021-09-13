Transport Network Vehicles Service (TNVS) drivers receive their vaccines as part of the Grab‘s ‘Vacc to Normal’ campaign at its newly launched vaccination facility at the Wilcon IT hub in Makati City on September 01, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Fully vaccinated individuals have a chance to win promo codes and "big-ticket" prizes including P250,000 worth of GrabPay credits and domestic and international flights from Cebu Pacific, Grab Philippines said Monday.

"Through the Vacc To Normal campaign, Grab encourages Filipinos to lead them to what would be most beneficial to their and their family’s health and safety," the ride-hailing firm said in a statement.

"By providing perks and prizes anybody can enjoy, the everyday app aims to not only get more Filipinos to get themselves vaccinated, but for them to look forward to walking on the path going Vacc To Normal," it added.

Those interested to join just need to upload their proof of getting 2 vaccine shots within September, the platform said.

More rewards are available for fully vaccinated individuals within the Grab app, it said.

The raffle draw will be on Sept. 30 while winners will be announced on Oct. 4, it said.

Grab earlier said passengers could also book rides operated by fully vaccinated drivers.

Shopee and other major brands in the Philippines are also offering discounts to fully vaccinated individuals to reduce vaccine hesitancy and to support the government's vaccination plan.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story on Monday said Grab was also raffling VIP tickets to Sarah Geronimo's concert. Grab on Tuesday however issued an erratum saying it was "incorrectly indicated that tickets to a Sarah Geronimo concert would be given as a main prize in the Vacc To Normal raffle." Grab said it sincerely apologizes for the error.

