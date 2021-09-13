MANILA - Cebu Pacific is canceling several flights to Dubai after aviation authorities there capped the number of passengers from the Philippines this month.

"The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has restricted the number of passengers for the Dubai-Manila route for the month of September," Cebu Pacific said.

Due to this, Cebu Pacific said it will cancel the following flights:

5J 64 (Manila – Dubai) September 16-29

5J 27 (Dubai – Manila) September 15-30.

Passengers with canceled flights may rebook their flights, put the amount into a travel fund with the airline, or refund the cost of their tickets, Cebu Pacific said.

The airline however advised passengers who wish to refund that the process may take up to 2 months from the date of request.

"This is a developing situation. We will continue updating our guests should there be flight changes in the coming days," the Gokongwei-led airline said.