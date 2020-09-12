Temporary ban sa pag-angkat ng pork products mula Germany, ipinag-utos ng Agri Dept

Nagpatupad ng temporary ban ang Department of Agriculture sa pag-aangkat ng baboy at mga produktong baboy mula sa Germany.

Ito ay matapos iulat ni Dr. Dietrich Rassow ng Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture ng Germany sa World Organization for Animal Health ang unang kaso ng African Swine Fever (ASF) sa Schenkendöbern, bahagi ng Spree-Neiße sa Brandenburg.

Bukod sa pagpapatupad ng temporary ban, ipinag-utos rin ni Agriculture Secretary William Dar ang agarang pagpapatigil ng pagpoproseso at evaluation ng application at issuance ng sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) import clearance sa domestic at wild pigs, pork products, at byproducts nito.

Kukumpiskahin ang lahat ng shipment ng baboy at produktong hango rito ng mga veterinary quarantine officer ng DA Bureau of Animal Industry sa lahat ng pantalan at paliparan sa bansa.