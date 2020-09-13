DITO yet to submit proposal on cell sites in military camps: AFP

DITO Telecommunications and Udenna Corporation headquarters in Taguig City on February 20, 2020. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - DITO Telecommunity, the country’s third major telco, has yet to submit a proposal on the cell sites it proposes to set up in military camps, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Sunday.

Marine Major General Edgard Arevalo, the spokesperson of the AFP, said despite the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the military and the China-backed telco, the AFP still needs to review the details of the proposed cell sites.

As of now, DITO has yet to say how many cell sites it will put up or in which camps, Arevalo said.

"The intent of the MOA to allow Dito to collocate their facilities in AFP Camps is necessarily subject to situations and limitations unique in every military installation," Arevalo said..

The AFP spokesman said despite the intent of the MOA, there is a tedious process that is required. He added that the AFP’s concurrence, as the host, will have to be secured first.

DITO was given the go-signal to install cell sites inside the country's military bases, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed last week despite concerns over its national security implications over Chinese involvement in the consortium.

The Dennis Uy-led telco got a 25-year franchise from the House of Representatives.