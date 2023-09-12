What Gen Z employees look for in a workplace

A young woman in her graduation cap poses for her boyfriend as he takes pictures of her with the cityscape in the background as seen from Antipolo City, March 19, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gen Z employees look into a company's social impact before deciding where to work, a jobs platform said Tuesday.

In a statement, Jobstreet said Gen Z workers want to know how a workplace has made a difference in society.

"They usually select their place of work based on the impact that the organization has made on society. Factors like company values and political stances heavily influence their decision making," the company said.

Younger employees also highly value innovation and change, Jobstreet noted.

Aside from these, stability, work-life balance, and a competitive salary and benefits package are also important to Gen Z employees. The career platform also cited a World Economic Forum study showing that 73% of Gen Z employees want permanent flexible work arrangements.

"Employers may explore implementing sustainable and impactful advocacy projects that focus on equality, gender acceptance, politics, and the environment—topics that matter most to Gen Zs," Jobstreet said.

It also said employers must have a healthy and flexible working environment with a strong people culture if they want to attract and retain Gen Z employees.

"While being seen as 'idealists', their being extremely dedicated goal-getters make them excellent candidates for any industry," Jobstreet said of Gen Z workers.

“The desires of Gen Z talents might seem like high-maintenance demands, but they are absolutely valid," added Jobstreet Philippines Managing Director Dannah Majarocon.

Jobstreet said its Global Talent Survey showed that Gen Z workers want to work in accounting and government jobs.

Males are most inclined to work in the computer (hardware), engineering, IT consulting, automotive, IT outsourcing (BPO), and IT software industries.

Women, meanwhile, are more likely to look into travel and tourism, healthcare and medical, accounting, hospitality, and government-related jobs.

A study by Deloitte released in June showed that 65% of Filipino Gen Zs have taken on extra part-time or full-time paying jobs.

