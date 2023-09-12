Smart offers free text, calls to subscribers in quake-hit Morocco

People walk among the rubble of a damaged building following an earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco, on September 9, 2023. The earthquake, measuring magnitude 6.8 according to the USGS, damaged buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh. Jalal Morchidi, EPA-EFE

MANILA -- Smart Communications on Tuesday said it is providing emergency communication assistance to its subscribers in Morocco, which was hit by a magnitude 6.8 quake.

In a statement, Smart said Postpaid customers will have their postpaid bills reversed for roaming calls and text messages, while prepaid customers will also have free load assistance so that they can contact their families or the authorities to report their situation.

To avail of these, smart users only need to connect to Smart’s network partners in the North African country. They will receive a text message with instructions that they can easily follow.

More than 2,000 people are believed to have died from the powerful tremor, which decimated entire villages.

Smart's rival, Globe Telecom, had earlier offered its customers in Morocco free postpaid roaming credits and prepaid load to help them contact their loved ones amid the crisis.

