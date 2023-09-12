Retailers comply with the mandated price ceiling on rice at the Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on September 5, 2023. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 39 which mandates a price cap on regular milled rice at P41 per kilogram and P45 for well-milled rice, in an attempt to address soaring rice prices. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) said on Tuesday it is time to scrap the price ceiling imposed recently by the government.

FFF national manager Raul Montemayor said the measure has not been effective in lowering the price of rice, noting that while retailers are compliant, the price of most of their stock remains high.

"Kung titingnan mo yung paninda nila, karamihan ng paninda nila, nandon pa rin sa mamahalin, P50, P55, P60. So most probably, naglaan lang sila ng hindi masyadong magandang bigas at yun ang nilaan nila sa P45. Did that bring down prices? I don't think so," Montemayor said.

The FFF also slammed the proposal to lower or remove the tariffs on imported rice, saying it will hurt farmers.

The Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority have proposed the temporary reduction or suspension of rice import tariffs.

Montemayor said it could further cause a drop in palay prices, which, according to him, have so far dipped by P3 the past week.

"Ang solusyon parati nila pagdating sa prices and inflation is always importation. So now, they are proposing to bring down the tariffs. Ang tama niyan, sa magsasaka na naman," Montemayor said.

"That will create an additional depressing effect on palay prices, the traders will anticipate na prices of imported rice will go down, so ibababa na rin nila ang bibilihn nila sa magsasaka," he added.

Some farmers in Bulacan said reducing import tariff at the onset of the harvest season is untimely. This, they say, will have an adverse effect on their livelihood.

"Masyadong mataas ang bilihin, kamukha ng pataba, magkano pataba ngayon? Ta's kukunin lang ng mura. Paano naman ang magsasaka kamukha namin?" farmer Alberto Ortega said.

They said once tariffs are lowered, it will be easier for importers to bring rice into the country.

"Kung kailan mag-aanihan na, saka dumadating ang mga inaangkat, sinasabayan, kaya bumababa ang presyo. Yung ang dapat mawala, maraming pinahihirapang tao," said Avelino Cruz, another farmer.