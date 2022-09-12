Home > Business UK economy rebounds in July Agence France-Presse Posted at Sep 12 2022 03:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber A woman browses fruit and vegetables in a store in London, Britain, 09 June 2022. According to the British Chamber of Commerce the UK economy will 'grind to a halt' before shrinking in the second half of this year as rising inflation and tax rises take their toll. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL LONDON - The UK's recession-threatened economy rebounded in July after a hefty fall the previous month, official data showed Monday. British gross domestic product expanded 0.2 percent after a drop of 0.6 percent in June, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. More details to follow. UK economy closes in on recession UK economic growth slows to 0.8 percent in first quarter Bank of England hikes interest rate to 13-year peak as inflation soars UK economy closes in on recession RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, economy Read More: UK UK economy recession global economy London UK inflation gross domestic product /sports/09/15/22/look-ej-obiena-back-in-manila-after-successful-season/business/09/15/22/8th-philippine-international-motor-show-opens/overseas/09/15/22/skorea-police-arrest-woman-over-dead-children-in-suitcases/news/09/15/22/deped-hotline-receives-less-than-20-reports-of-abuse/news/09/15/22/sara-duterte-authorized-to-use-presidential-chopper-paf