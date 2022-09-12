UK economy rebounds in July

A woman browses fruit and vegetables in a store in London, Britain, 09 June 2022. According to the British Chamber of Commerce the UK economy will 'grind to a halt' before shrinking in the second half of this year as rising inflation and tax rises take their toll. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

LONDON - The UK's recession-threatened economy rebounded in July after a hefty fall the previous month, official data showed Monday.

British gross domestic product expanded 0.2 percent after a drop of 0.6 percent in June, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: