MANILA - The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) on Monday said it welcomed the extension of remote work and work-from-home (WFH) arrangements for Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) enterprises.

PEZA's information manager Aleem Siddiqui Guiapal said the move can help boost investment in the sector.

Last week, the Department of Finance heeded PEZA's call to retain the 70 percent on-site and 30 percent remote work setup pending the decision of the Finance Secretary and Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) on the matter.

Earlier this year, FIRB said IT-BPM workers in economic zones should resume onsite work by April or their firms would be stripped of their tax perks.

IT-BPM leaders have been calling on the government to allow hybrid work and remote work setups for workers in the sector saying this was needed to retain talents and keep the country competitive.

"Kahit na mayroon tayong batas maganda rin na iyong flexibility measures ay nirerespondehan iyong pangangailangan, actual immediate need noong ating mga investment for them to stay and for them also to expand their business in the Philippines," Guiapal said.