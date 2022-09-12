MANILA - The Philippines booked $471 million in net inflows of foreign direct investments in June, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Monday.

June's FDI net inflows were 51.5 percent lower than the $971 million net inflows in June 2021, the BSP said.

"In June 2022, FDI net inflows declined following the drop in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments of their local affiliates due to higher repayments during the month. This muted the increase in their net investments in equity capital and reinvestment of earnings," the BSP said.

The cumulative total for the first half, however, was higher by 3.1 percent at $4.6 billion, compared to the $4.5 billion in the same comparable period, the central bank said.

"Said cumulative growth was due to the expansion in non-residents’ net investments in debt instruments, which more than offset the decrease in their net placements of equity capital," it said.

Equity capital placements for the month were sourced mostly from Japan, the US, Singapore and Switzerland with investments channeled mostly in manufacturing, real estate and information and communication industries.

