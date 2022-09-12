MANILA (UPDATE) - Almost 90 percent of CEOs in the country are confident of seeing revenue growth in the next 12 months but also said there was room for further acceleration in terms of economic recovery, a study released Monday showed.

The Management Association of the Philippines and its partner PwC Philippines' PwC MAP 2022 Philippine CEO survey said company leaders have renewed optimism on the country's continued economic recovery as they seek transparency from the government to boost growth.

At least 119 CEOs in the country have participated in the survey, PwC Philippines chairman and senior partner Roderick Danao said.

"As the COVID crisis comes to a soft close, we congratulate them for remaining optimistic while keeping their eyes peeled for unexpected disruptions and opportunities," Danao said.

The latest PwC MAP CEO survey shows while close to 90% of business leaders are confident revenues will grow in the next 12 months, more than half of them still expect the PH economy's post-pandemic recovery to take more than 2 years.

Despite the optimism, according to the study, 52 percent of the CEOs believe it would take more than 2 years for the Philippine economy to recover fully from the pandemic.

Corruption, lower investments, political uncertainty, inflation and rising oil prices are among the factors that could delay the country's recovery, the study showed.

“Even at the height of the pandemic, there was a lot of corruption incidents even from the very agencies that were supposed to take care of our health, take care of the people. So I think you can also see it, graft in the ease of doing business," PwC Philippines Chairman Emeritus and ESG Leader Alex Cabrera said.

He said the Philippines ranked 95th, lower than Indonesia at 73rd and Vietnam at the 70th spot in the ease of doing business.

"Compared to our Southeast Asian neighbors, the ease of doing business, we still have not really broken the barrier there despite agencies like ARTA, etc. It is just too tough to break this problem of corruption in different agencies. Businesses are actually feeling it," he added.

A "good investment climate," on the other hand, will boost foreign investments, Management Association of the Philippines President and former Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson said.

"To me if we really want to develop a good investment climate both for local and foreign investors, start with honoring existing contracts. Ang dami-daming kontrata sa gobyerno ngayon that has been brought to arbitration and so on and so forth, nananalo na sa arbitration, hindi pa naexecute. So, I mean, that is an easy solution. Honor contracts," he said.

The survey also asked business leaders about their recommendations to the new administration under President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.

Accountability and transparency, fighting corruption, and attracting foreign investments should be the priorities of the new administration, the respondents said.

”The collective insights of leaders give everyone a level of confidence on how to plan their journey, where they are lagging, as well as what could set them apart. I also hope the government will take heed of these sentiments as the private sector is simply an invaluable and indispensable partner to achieving success in nation building and global competitiveness," Cabrera said.

Meanwhile, the CEOs have said the likely key driver of economic growth in the Philippines could be infrastructure development, domestic consumption and government spending.

The Philippine economy expanded by 7.4 percent in the second quarter, following the revised 8.2 percent growth in the first 3 months of the year.

The government is eyeing a growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent for the entire year.

-- with a report from Warren De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

