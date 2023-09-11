Tokyo stocks edge up as dip-buying capped by US rate hike fears

Pedestrians cross a street in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 24, 2022. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/File

TOKYO — Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Monday, supported by dip-buying following declines late last week, but the upside was offset by lingering concern over prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 3.67 points, or 0.01 percent, from Friday to 32,610.51. The broader Topix index was up 7.39 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,366.41.

Gainers included bank, mining, and electric power and gas shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.12-15 yen compared with 147.78-88 yen in New York and 147.38-41 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at 1.0715-0719 and 157.64-73 yen against $1.0695-0705 and 158.12-22 yen in New York, and $1.0707-0709 and 157.82-86 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

