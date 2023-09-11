Oil prices rise for 10th straight week

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Oil prices are rising for the 10th straight week, firms said on Monday.

The following oil companies announced their respective price hikes effective Tuesday, September 12.

PILIPINAS SHELL (from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.20/L increase

Kerosene - P0.20/L increase

Diesel - P0.40/L increase

CLEANFUEL (from 4:01 p.m.)

Gasoline - P0.20/L increase

Diesel - P0.40/L increase

From July 11 to September 9, diesel prices have increased by a total of P14.40 per liter, while gasoline prices rose by P9.65 per liter, and kerosene went up by P13.74 per liter.

Oil prices jumped after Russia and Saudi Arabia extended cuts to supplies.

Russia said it would extend its oil export cuts of 300,000 barrels per day until the end of the year, while Saudi Arabia said it would maintain its production cut of 1 million barrels per day to year end as well.

— With reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse