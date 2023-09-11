FDI net inflows hit $484 million in June, down 3.9 pct

US Dollar bills. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippines booked $484 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflows in June, 3.9 percent lower than the $503 million booked in the same period last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Monday.

The BSP said FDIs declined as non-residents’ net investments in equity capital went down by 11.8 percent from $126 million to $111 million.

Their reinvestment of earnings also fell by 26.8 percent from $122 million to $89 million.

Net investments in net instruments, however, increased by 11 percent to $283 million, from $255 million in June 2022.

Equity capital placements during the month mostly came from Japan, United States, and Singapore. These were invested in the manufacturing, real estate, and information and communication industries, the BSP said.

FDIs dipped 34 percent in May.

From January to June, FDI net inflows decreased by 20.4 percent to $3.9 billion from the $4.9 billion net inflows recorded in the same period the year before.

The slowdown in FDIs may be due largely to investor concerns over weak growth prospects amid persistent global uncertainties, the BSP said.

